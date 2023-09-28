Decline in dollar rates in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar witnessed a decrease in both Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the dollar's prices dipped as al-Kifah and al-Harithiya stock markets opened, with the exchange rate reaching 155,750 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars. This marks a decline from the previous day's rate of 156,200 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.

Our correspondent noted that selling prices in currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad also experienced a decrease, with the selling price reaching 156,750 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price stood at 154,750 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars.

Meanwhile, in Erbil, the dollar also witnessed a decline, with selling prices in currency exchange shops at 155,050 Iraqi dinars per dollar, and the buying price at 154,950 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars.