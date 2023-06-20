Decline in US Dollar exchange rates against Iraqi Dinar

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar have dropped for the third consecutive day this week, both in the main stock exchange in the capital city of Baghdad and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 146,200 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars this morning. This is compared to the rates recorded yesterday morning, which stood at 146,500 dinars.

Furthermore, the buying and selling prices have also decreased in exchange offices within local markets in Baghdad. The selling price reached 147,250 dinars, while the buying prices were 145,250 dinars for every 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the price of the dollar also witnessed a decline. The selling price reached 146,500 dinars, while the buying price was 146,450 dinars for 100 US dollars.