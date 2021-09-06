Report

Construction of al-Anbar's airport to begin soon, governor says

Date: 2021-09-06T17:12:36+0000
Shafaq News/ The construction of al-Anbar's International Airport will begin soon, Governor Ali al-Dulaimi said earlier today, Monday.

De remark came during his reception for a delegation from "Selkom Turkish", the company that laid the designs of the Airport, in the governorate headquarters in al-Ramadi, the capital city of al-Anbar.

"Al-Dulaimi viewed the preliminary designs of al-Anbar International Airport...The initial stages of the construction process will be kicked on in the next few weeks," a press release by the governor's office said.

"The airport will be constructed on an area of 3,000 dunums in the kilo 35 territory, west of al-Ramadi. With a capacity of 500,000 travelers a year, it will provide job opportunities to the graduates and unemployed persons."

