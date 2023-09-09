Central Bank of Iraq records over $600 Million in weekly USD sales

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq reported total sales of hard currency in US dollars exceeding $600 million during the past week.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the Central Bank conducted currency sales for three days during the past week, with a total sum of $654,088,576. The daily average for these sales amounted to $218,029,525. This represents a 9.55% increase compared to the previous week's sales, which totaled $197,263,036.

The highest volume of dollar sales occurred on Tuesday, reaching $255,684,184, while the lowest sales were recorded on Monday at $197,727,483.

Furthermore, foreign remittances accounted for a significant portion of the weekly sales, totaling $554,878,576, marking an 82% increase compared to cash sales, which amounted to $99,210,000.

The sales were allocated for both cash transactions and international transfers to support foreign trade. The selling price for documentary credits and international settlements through electronic cards was set at 1,305 dinars per dollar, while the selling price for international transfers and cash transactions reached 1,310 dinars per dollar.