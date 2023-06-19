Central Bank of Iraq Reports Over $1 Billion in Weekly Sales of US Dollars

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq announced that its sales of hard currency to the US dollar reached more than $1 billion during the past week, according to a statement.

The bank conducted the sales through its auction, with the total amount sold over five days reaching $1,050,728,266, averaging $210,145,653 daily. This figure represented a slight decrease of 0.33% compared to the previous week's average daily sales of $210,840,300.

Thursday recorded the highest sales of the week, reaching $227,220,000, while Monday witnessed the lowest sales at $201,771,781.

Foreign remittances accounted for $890,228,266 of the total sales, marking an 82% increase compared to cash sales which amounted to $160,500,000.

The sales were cash and remittances abroad to support foreign trade. The selling price of documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards was set at 1,305 Iraqi dinars per US dollar. In comparison, the selling price for remittances abroad and cash sales stood at 1,310 Iraqi dinars per US dollar.