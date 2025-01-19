CBI unveils new banknote security features

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) revealed the security features of its new banknotes to raise awareness among the public, companies and financial institutions.

The CBI also underscored the sophistication of Iraqi banknotes, describing them as among the most advanced in terms of security features.

The notes are printed on premium paper to guarantee both quality and security.

The new banknotes will circulate alongside the existing ones, with no plans to withdraw the older currency from circulation, the Central Bank confirmed.

In a technical bulletin, the CBI showcased the enhanced security features of the banknotes, including raised marks on the new notes to assist visually impaired individuals in identifying denominations by touch.

To ensure a smooth transition, the CBI emphasized that the public will have sufficient time to familiarize themselves with the new banknotes and urged the widespread dissemination of this information.

Highlighting its objectives, the CBI stated that its primary goals include maintaining local price stability, ensuring a competitive and stable financial market system, and promoting sustainable growth, job creation, and prosperity in Iraq.

The CBI warned that manufacturing, possessing, or distributing counterfeit banknotes constitutes a criminal offense punishable by law and urged the public to report any counterfeit currency to the police or the Central Bank.