Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

CBI to impose trusteeship on a bank-financed by Iranian shareholders

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-10-15T14:18:54+0000
CBI to impose trusteeship on a bank-financed by Iranian shareholders

Shafaq News / The Central Bank of Iraq announced today, Thursday, imposing trusteeship on a bank-financed by Iranian companies, according to a governmental source.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the Central Bank imposed trusteeship on "The Islamic Cooperation bank" per the decision of the board of directors of this bank and the paragraph (1 / d) of Article (59) of the Banking Law No. 94 of 2004.

The aforementioned bank will form a committee to supervise its work, according to the source.

It is noteworthy that the biggest shareholders in this "Islamic Cooperation" bank are the Iranian banks, "New Economy, Shawarzi".

related

Iran to recover its funds from Iraq

Date: 2020-10-14 12:03:59
Iran to recover its funds from Iraq

Iraq: Railways with Iran and Kuwait are not on the table right now

Date: 2020-08-30 16:52:46
Iraq: Railways with Iran and Kuwait are not on the table right now

Al-kadhimi visits Al-Shayeb border crossing with Iran

Date: 2020-09-16 14:39:09
Al-kadhimi visits Al-Shayeb border crossing with Iran

Iran to increase oil production capacity in a joint field with Iraq

Date: 2020-09-07 12:02:27
Iran to increase oil production capacity in a joint field with Iraq

Iran exported 4,527 tons of clothes to 29 countries including Iraq-in 5 months

Date: 2020-09-22 12:04:51
Iran exported 4,527 tons of clothes to 29 countries including Iraq-in 5 months

Iraq discusses with Iran the issue of common water resources

Date: 2020-07-26 17:21:24
Iraq discusses with Iran the issue of common water resources

The trade exchange dropped 60% in Mandali border crossing with Iran

Date: 2020-09-09 08:21:40
The trade exchange dropped 60% in Mandali border crossing with Iran

Iraq to import energy from Iran without being affected by US-sanctions

Date: 2020-09-24 06:10:53
Iraq to import energy from Iran without being affected by US-sanctions