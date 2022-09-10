Report

CBI sold +one billion in forex last week

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-10T07:27:20+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than one billion dollars in foreign currency (forex) in the first week of September.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in the past five sessions amounted to $1,150,204,624 at an average of 230,040,924 daily, 7.50% under the average of the week before. 

"Thursday registered the highest sales with $240,058,250 while Monday was the lowest in sales with $201,113,441," our correspondent said.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar. 

Our correspondent explained that most sales boosted assets abroad via credit and non-cash transactions.

