CBI sold nearly +$700 million in forex last week

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-19T08:32:24+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than 700 million dollars in foreign currency (forex) in the third week of November.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in the past five sessions amounted to $735,252,435 at a daily average of $147,050,487, 23.53% above the week before.

"Monday registered the highest sales with $180,893,000, while Thursday's sales were the lowest with $117,140,000," our correspondent said.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that most sales boosted assets abroad via credit and non-cash transactions.ر

