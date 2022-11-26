CBI sold nearly +$600 million in forex last week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than 600 million dollars in foreign currency (forex) in the last week of November.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in the past five sessions amounted to $617,670,167 at a daily average of $123,534,033, 16.33% above the week before.

"Monday registered the highest sales with $152,453,000, while Tuesday sales were the lowest with $96,552,502," our correspondent said.

All transactions were made at an average rate of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that most sales went to boost assets abroad via credit and non-cash transactions.