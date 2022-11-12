CBI sold nearly $600 million in forex last week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned nearly 600 million dollars in foreign currency (forex) in the second week of November.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in the past five sessions amounted to $699,210,972 at a daily average of $119,842,194, 24.68% below the week before.

"Thursday registered the highest sales with $158,086,390, while Wednesday's sales were the lowest with $80,377,582," our correspondent said.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that most sales went to boost assets abroad via credit and non-cash transactions.