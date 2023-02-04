CBI sold nearly $400 million in forex last week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned nearly 400 million dollars in foreign currency (forex) last week.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI forex sales in the past five sessions amounted to $395,086,279 at a daily average of $79,013,655, 9.2% below the week before.

"Wednesday registered the highest sales with $150,115,216, while Sunday sales were the lowest with $63,335,080," our correspondent said.

All transactions were made at an average rate of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that most sales boosted assets abroad via credit and non-cash transactions.