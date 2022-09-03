CBI sold +990 million in forex last week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned about $994 million in foreign currency (forex) in the last week of August.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in the past five sessions amounted to $994,752,756 at an average of 248,688,138 daily, 7.34% above the average of the week before.

"Wednesday registered the highest sales with $256,888,847 while Sunday was the lowest in sales with $240,232,374," our correspondent said.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that most sales boosted assets abroad via credit and non-cash transactions.