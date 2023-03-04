CBI sold +$727 million in forex last week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $727 million in foreign currency (forex) last week.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI forex sales in the past five sessions amounted to $727,304,546 at a daily average of $145,461,509, 2.3% below the week before.

"Tuesday registered the highest sales with $233,921,034, while Thursday sales were the lowest with $82,617,564," our correspondent said.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that most sales boosted assets abroad via credit and non-cash transactions.