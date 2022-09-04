Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sold +5$ billion in forex in August

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-04T10:00:04+0000
CBI sold +5$ billion in forex in August

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $5 billion in foreign currency (forex) in August.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in 17 auctions last month amounted to $5,291,439,535, at an average of $263,554,261 per auction.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent said that credit and non-cash transactions funding international trade trumped by a huge margin the amount cashed out for local use.

related

CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

Date: 2021-08-12 10:46:48
CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

Government official attributes the exchange rate fluctuations to currency speculations

Date: 2022-05-29 11:00:51
Government official attributes the exchange rate fluctuations to currency speculations

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly decrease

Date: 2021-06-08 09:45:43
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly decrease

CBI sells +270$ million in forex on Monday 

Date: 2022-08-01 13:30:16
CBI sells +270$ million in forex on Monday 

CBI sells +190$ million in Thursday's currency auction 

Date: 2021-11-25 14:47:09
CBI sells +190$ million in Thursday's currency auction 

CBI sells +192$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-03-10 11:27:12
CBI sells +192$ million in the currency auction today

CBI sells +210$ million in the currency auction on Tuesday

Date: 2022-04-19 12:33:51
CBI sells +210$ million in the currency auction on Tuesday

CBI sales rose by 21% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-02-25 10:23:38
CBI sales rose by 21% in the Foreign Currency Auction