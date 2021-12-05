Report

CBI sold +3.5$ billion in November currency auctions

Date: 2021-12-05T10:27:05+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $3.5 billion in foreign currency in November.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in November's auctions amounted to $3,682,736,000. The weighted average of CBI daily sales stood at $167,397,128, down from October's $174,848,861.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that the majority of those funds went to boost assets abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, while a small percentage was dedicated for cash transactions.

