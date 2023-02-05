CBI sold +2$ billion in forex in January

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $2 billion in foreign currency (forex) in January .

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales during the outgoing month amounted to $2,026,925,748, at an average of $92,132,988 per auction.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent said that credit and non-cash transactions funding international trade trumped by a huge margin the amount cashed out for local use.