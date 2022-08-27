CBI sold +1.2$ billion in forex last week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned about $1.30 billion in foreign currency (forex) this week.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in the past five sessions amounted to $1,292,029,554 at an average of 258,459,000 daily.

"Monday registered the highest sales with $273,775,540 while Thursday was the lowest in sales with $224,465,450," our correspondent said.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that most sales boosted assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions.