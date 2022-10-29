Report

CBI sold +1.16$ billion in forex last week

Date: 2022-10-29T10:31:30+0000
CBI sold +1.16$ billion in forex last week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than 1.16 billion dollars in foreign currency (forex) in the last week of October.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in the past five sessions amounted to $1,163,146,392 at an average of $232,629,278 daily, 4.2% below the week before.

"Wednesday registered the highest sales with $242,736,583 while Thursday's sales were the lowest with $207,217,322," our correspondent said.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that most sales went to boost assets abroad via credit and non-cash transactions.

