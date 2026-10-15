Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) said on Thursday it will introduce a new mechanism allowing travelers to receive their $2,000 foreign-currency allocation once every two months, up to six times a year.

The measure will take effect on Sunday, October 18, 2026, the CBI said.

The bank said the new system aims to regulate access to foreign currency and ensure the allocation reaches eligible travelers under previously announced rules.