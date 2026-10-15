Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s parliament convened on Thursday, with 261 lawmakers present, to vote on nominees for deputy prime minister and for vacant and newly created ministries.

Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi chaired the session, the 26th of the current term, according to parliament’s media department. Iraqi President Nizar Amedi, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and the nominees attended.

Earlier on Thursday, a group of lawmakers rejected the creation of deputy prime minister posts and new ministries, saying they were based on partisan quota-sharing at a time when spending should be cut.

Read more: Parliament releases final list of 16 cabinet nominees