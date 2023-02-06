CBI sells more than +$98 million in forex on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $98 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $98,956,026.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 11 banks and 168 exchange companies cashed out $52,900,000. The remaining $46,056,026 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 11 banks meeting those requests.