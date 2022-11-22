Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +96$ million in forex on Tuesday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-22T10:30:03+0000
CBI sells +96$ million in forex on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $96 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $96,552,502 on Tuesday, one third below Monday.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 182 exchange companies cashed out $28,850,000. The remaining $67,702,502 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 18 banks meeting those requests.

related

For the third day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction continue to rise

Date: 2022-02-16 10:36:07
For the third day in a row, CBI sales in the currency auction continue to rise

For the third day in a row, CBI sales continue to surge

Date: 2021-06-15 10:48:49
For the third day in a row, CBI sales continue to surge

CBI sales inched up today

Date: 2022-01-11 12:13:38
CBI sales inched up today

CBI sales in the currency rebound after a three-day 

Date: 2021-07-29 12:21:56
CBI sales in the currency rebound after a three-day 

CBI to fund more development initiatives

Date: 2022-06-28 12:38:49
CBI to fund more development initiatives

CBI sells +210$ million in forex on Thursday

Date: 2022-05-26 12:03:21
CBI sells +210$ million in forex on Thursday

CBI sells +266$ million in forex on Tuesday

Date: 2022-10-11 10:17:31
CBI sells +266$ million in forex on Tuesday

CBI registers a +6.7 million dollars sales in today's currency auction

Date: 2021-01-20 09:24:01
CBI registers a +6.7 million dollars sales in today's currency auction