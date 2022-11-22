CBI sells +96$ million in forex on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $96 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $96,552,502 on Tuesday, one third below Monday.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 182 exchange companies cashed out $28,850,000. The remaining $67,702,502 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 18 banks meeting those requests.