CBI sells +$90 million in forex on Monday

2023-01-30T10:08:29.000000Z

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $92 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that today's auction's CBI foreign currency sales amounted to $91,500,748 (44% more than Sunday’s auction).

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 170 exchange companies cashed out $48,400,000. The remaining $43,100,748 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 13 banks meeting those requests.

Related News

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English كوردى عربي
English كوردى عربي
Radio