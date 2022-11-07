CBI sells +80$ million in forex on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $80 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $80,337,582. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.
Our correspondent explained that 8 banks and 21 exchange companies cashed out $6,800,000. The remaining $73,737,582 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 15 banks meeting those requests.