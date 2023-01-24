CBI sells +77$ million in forex on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $77 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that today's auction's CBI foreign currency sales amounted to $77,274,679.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 218 exchange companies cashed out $59,900,000. The remaining $17,374,679 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with five banks meeting those requests.