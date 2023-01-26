CBI sells +$60 million in forex on Thursday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $60 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that today's auction's CBI foreign currency sales amounted to $61,649,886.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 11 banks and 78 exchange companies cashed out $27,500,000. The remaining $34,149,886 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 10 banks meeting those requests.