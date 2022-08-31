Report

CBI sells +250$ million in forex on Sunday

Date: 2022-08-31T13:02:17+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $250 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's first auction amounted to $256,888,847. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 22 banks and 224 companies cashed out $59,550,000. The remaining $197,338,847 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 34 banks meeting those requests.

