CBI sells +249$ million in forex on Thursday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $249 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's first auction amounted to $249,859,465. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 11 banks and 82 companies cashed out $22,200,000. The remaining $226,659,465 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 43 banks meeting those requests.