CBI sells +240$ million in forex on Sunday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-04T12:25:27+0000
CBI sells +240$ million in forex on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $249 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's first auction amounted to $240,043,106. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 12 banks and 127 companies cashed out $17,800,000. The remaining $222,243,108 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 33 banks meeting those requests.

