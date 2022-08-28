CBI sells +240$ million in forex on Sunday 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $240 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's first auction amounted to $240,232,374. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 12 banks and 129 companies cashed out $19,400,000. The remaining $220,838,374 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.