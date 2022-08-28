Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +240$ million in forex on Sunday 

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-28T13:35:43+0000
CBI sells +240$ million in forex on Sunday 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $240 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's first auction amounted to $240,232,374. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar. 

Our correspondent explained that 12 banks and 129 companies cashed out $19,400,000. The remaining $220,838,374 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.

related

CBI sold +1.25$ billion in forex last week

Date: 2022-07-02 12:52:29
CBI sold +1.25$ billion in forex last week

CBI sells $1+ billion in forex for second week in a row

Date: 2022-06-11 07:37:46
CBI sells $1+ billion in forex for second week in a row

The Central Bank of Iraq launches a "digital enrollment" service

Date: 2021-02-07 06:41:25
The Central Bank of Iraq launches a "digital enrollment" service

CBI sells +200$ million in the currency auction on Sunday

Date: 2022-03-30 11:37:53
CBI sells +200$ million in the currency auction on Sunday

CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

Date: 2022-01-13 10:20:54
CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

CBI sells +900$ million in the currency auction on Wednesday

Date: 2022-04-17 11:00:42
CBI sells +900$ million in the currency auction on Wednesday

CBI sales in the currency auction rose today

Date: 2021-08-30 12:17:12
CBI sales in the currency auction rose today

CBI sells +205$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-02-03 14:09:27
CBI sells +205$ million in the currency auction today