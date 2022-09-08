Report

CBI sells +240$ million in forex on Sunday 

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-08T09:35:52+0000
CBI sells +240$ million in forex on Sunday 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $240 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's first auction amounted to $240,058,250. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar. 

Our correspondent explained that 15 banks and 98 companies cashed out $35,000,000. The remaining $205,058,250 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 33 banks meeting those requests.

