CBI sells +224$ million in forex on Thursday 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $224 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's first auction amounted to $224,465,450. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 11 banks and 83 companies cashed out $27,600,000. The remaining $196,865,450 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.