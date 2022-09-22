Report

CBI sells +220$ million in forex on Thursday 

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-22T12:16:51+0000
CBI sells +220$ million in forex on Thursday 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $220 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's second auction amounted to $229,689,255. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar. 

Our correspondent explained that 12 banks and 78 exchange companies cashed out $25,350,000. The remaining $204,339,255 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.

