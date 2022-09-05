Report

CBI sells +201$ million in forex on Monday 

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-05T13:18:31+0000
CBI sells +201$ million in forex on Monday 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $201 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's first auction amounted to $201,113,441. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar. 

Our correspondent explained that 17 banks and 151 companies cashed out $41,250,000. The remaining $159,863,441 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 30 banks meeting those requests.

