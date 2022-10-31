CBI sells +200$ million in forex on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $201,990,300. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 12 banks and 82 exchange companies cashed out $18,500,000. The remaining $183,490,300 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 27 banks meeting those requests.