Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +200$ million in forex on Monday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-10-31T14:15:16+0000
CBI sells +200$ million in forex on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $201,990,300. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 12 banks and 82 exchange companies cashed out $18,500,000. The remaining $183,490,300 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 27 banks meeting those requests.

related

CBI sold +1.1 billion in forex last week

Date: 2022-10-01 10:29:51
CBI sold +1.1 billion in forex last week

CBI sells +210$ million in forex on Thursday

Date: 2022-05-26 12:03:21
CBI sells +210$ million in forex on Thursday

CBI sales in the currency rebound after a three-day 

Date: 2021-07-29 12:21:56
CBI sales in the currency rebound after a three-day 

CBI sales drop on Thursday

Date: 2021-12-23 12:17:49
CBI sales drop on Thursday

CBI sold +3$ billion in February currency auctions

Date: 2022-03-03 07:18:30
CBI sold +3$ billion in February currency auctions

CBI sells +260$ million in forex on Sunday 

Date: 2022-07-17 13:11:09
CBI sells +260$ million in forex on Sunday 

The Central Bank of Iraq launches a "digital enrollment" service

Date: 2021-02-07 06:41:25
The Central Bank of Iraq launches a "digital enrollment" service

CBI sells +190$ million in the currency auction on Sunday

Date: 2022-04-17 12:30:59
CBI sells +190$ million in the currency auction on Sunday