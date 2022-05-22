Report

CBI sells +197.9$ million in forex on Sunday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-05-22T13:22:46+0000
CBI sells +197.9$ million in forex on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $197.8 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $205,400,248. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 141 exchange companies cashed out $19.650 million. The remaining $185,354,248 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.

