CBI sells +165$ million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $165 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $167,816,000 today.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 21 banks and 113 exchange companies cashed out $121,816,000. The remaining $46,000,000 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 17 banks meeting those requests.