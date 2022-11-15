CBI sells +150$ million in forex on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $150 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $146,702,000, down from $180,983,000 on Monday.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 17 banks and 146 exchange companies cashed out $31,400,000. The remaining $115,302,000 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 18 banks meeting those requests.