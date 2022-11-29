CBI sells +140$ million in forex on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $140 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $141,387,995 today.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 17 banks and 182 exchange companies cashed out $113,387,995. The remaining $28,000,000 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 21 banks meeting those requests.