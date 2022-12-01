CBI sells +140$ million in forex on Thursday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $140 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $141,767,000 today.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 12 banks and 91 exchange companies cashed out $113,767,000. The remaining $28,000,000 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 18 banks meeting those requests.