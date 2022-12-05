CBI sells +140$ million in forex on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $140 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $140,070,601 today.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 16 banks and 137 exchange companies cashed out $42,750,000. The remaining $97,320,601 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 20 banks meeting those requests.