CBI sells +140$ million in forex on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $140 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $135,524,999 today.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 16 banks and 145 exchange companies cashed out $43,150,000. The remaining $96,374,999 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 18 banks meeting those requests.