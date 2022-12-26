CBI sells +139$ million in forex on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $135 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that today's auction's CBI foreign currency sales amounted to $139,346,305.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 20 banks and 281 exchange companies cashed out $81,640,000. The remaining $57,706,305 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 13 banks meeting those requests.