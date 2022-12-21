CBI sells +126$ million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $126 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that today's auction's CBI foreign currency sales amounted to $126,067,350.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 168 exchange companies cashed out $63,070,000. The remaining $62,997,350 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 14 banks meeting those requests.