CBI sells +125$ million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $125 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 16 banks and 118 exchange companies cashed out $41,600,000. The remaining $84,010,000 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 18 banks meeting those requests