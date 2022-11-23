Report

CBI sells +125$ million in forex on Wednesday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-23T15:35:31+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $125 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $125,610,000 today.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 16 banks and 118 exchange companies cashed out $41,600,000. The remaining $84,010,000 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 18 banks meeting those requests

