CBI sells +122$ million in forex on Thursday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $122 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 15 banks and 104 exchange companies cashed out $30,150,000. The remaining $90,359,559 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 18 banks meeting those requests.