CBI sells +120$ million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $120 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $120,415,000. The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 47 exchange companies cashed out $11,450,000. The remaining $100,965,000 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 16 banks meeting those requests.