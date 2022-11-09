Report

CBI sells +120$ million in forex on Wednesday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-09T13:58:11+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $120 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $120,415,000. The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 47 exchange companies cashed out $11,450,000. The remaining $100,965,000 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 16 banks meeting those requests.

