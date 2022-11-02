CBI sells +120$ million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $120,302,612. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 11 banks and 51 exchange companies cashed out $10,300,000. The remaining $110,002,612 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 19 banks meeting those requests.