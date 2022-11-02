Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +120$ million in forex on Wednesday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-02T11:26:39+0000
CBI sells +120$ million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $120,302,612. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 11 banks and 51 exchange companies cashed out $10,300,000. The remaining $110,002,612 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 19 banks meeting those requests.

related

CBI sold +1.2$ billion in forex last week

Date: 2022-06-23 07:21:00
CBI sold +1.2$ billion in forex last week

CBI sold +1.1 billion in forex last week

Date: 2022-10-01 10:29:51
CBI sold +1.1 billion in forex last week

CBI sells +112$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-03-06 11:39:45
CBI sells +112$ million in the currency auction today

For the third day in a row, CBI sales continue to surge

Date: 2021-06-15 10:48:49
For the third day in a row, CBI sales continue to surge

CBI sales in the currency rebound after a three-day 

Date: 2021-07-29 12:21:56
CBI sales in the currency rebound after a three-day 

CBI sells +216$ million in the forex auction on Thursday

Date: 2022-04-21 11:01:43
CBI sells +216$ million in the forex auction on Thursday

CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

Date: 2022-01-13 10:20:54
CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

CBI registers a +6.7 million dollars sales in today's currency auction

Date: 2021-01-20 09:24:01
CBI registers a +6.7 million dollars sales in today's currency auction