CBI sells +120$ million in forex on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $135 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that today's auction's CBI foreign currency sales amounted to $135,226,314.

The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 16 banks and 212 exchange companies cashed out $59,040,000. The remaining $76,186,314 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 19 banks meeting those requests.